Pedestrian crushed by falling pole struck by truck in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured by a falling pole that was struck by a delivery truck in Hyde Park Friday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the call on Fairmount Avenue around 3:15 p.m. and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A man working nearby said she was conscious at the scene.

“I don’t think she was super destroyed or anything,” he said. “She wasn’t crying she wasn’t making any noise.”

The pole, which bore a street sign, is severed completely.

Crews are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

