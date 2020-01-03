Pedestrian crushed by falling telephone pole struck by truck in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured by a falling telephone pole that was struck by a truck in Hyde Park Friday afternoon.

Boston police officers responded to the call on Fairmount Avenue around 3:15 p.m. and found the woman suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews are on scene investigating the cause of the crash.

