Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person is now dead after being struck by a vehicle in Stoughton on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Central Street and Lakewood Drive around 5 p.m. assisted in transporting the victim to a local hospital, according to police.

The victim has since died as a result of their injuries, the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said on Thursday.

The driver remained on scene and was cooperative with investigators, officials said.

No additional information was immediately released.

