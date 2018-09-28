LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 95 in Lexington Friday morning.

A 40-year-old man from Northampton, Pennsylvania was driving northbound between exits 30A and 30B when his tractor-trailer hit a male pedestrian, state police said.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was taken to Lahey Hospital in Burlington where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash, including why the pedestrian was in the roadway, remains under investigation.

Pedestrian involved in crash on route 95N/B in #Lexington has died. Two right lanes remain closed for investigation. Left lanes open for travel. Exit 30 A/B remains open. https://t.co/qKHfnTqOQc — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 28, 2018

