QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car in Quincy on Monday evening.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Arlington Street around 6 p.m. found Miaoqun Rong, 51, suffering from life-threatening injuries after getting hit by a car, according to Quincy police.

She was transported to Carney Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 69-year-old Quincy man, remained at the scene and is said to be cooperating with police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 617-479-1212.

