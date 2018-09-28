LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 95 in Lexington early Friday morning, state police said.
The pedestrian-involved crash happened on the northbound side of Route 95 before 5 a.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
Two right lanes closed as state police investigated.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)