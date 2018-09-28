LEXINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Route 95 in Lexington early Friday morning, state police said.

The pedestrian-involved crash happened on the northbound side of Route 95 before 5 a.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Two right lanes closed as state police investigated.

