CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a car in Cambridge on Wednesday, police said.

Cambridge police said the crash happened on Cambridge Street between intersections with First and Third streets.

Police said the pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

It appears rescuers had to jack up the car to get the victim out from underneath.

The area was shut down for several hours as part of an investigation, but has since reopened.

