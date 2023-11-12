CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on Route 95 southbound in Canton on Sunday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian around noon found the victim deceased, according to state police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available

