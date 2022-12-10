SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car in the area of 332 Highland Avenue found Karen Raffa, 69, injured, and transported her to Massachusetts General Hospital with significant injuries to her leg and wrist, according to police.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver, an 87-year-old Peabody woman, remain at the scene and was taken to Salem Hospital to be evaluated.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

