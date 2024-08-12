NORTH ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old Hull man was fatally struck and by a motor vehicle on Commonwealth Avenue in North Attleboro on Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian in the area of 178 Commonwealth Avenue around 9:30 a.m. found Daniel Sober injured in the roadway and paramedics rushed him to Sturdy Memorial Hospital and then by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The vehicle that struck the victim was a 2013 GMC Acadia that was being driven by a 24-year-old Attleboro man. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and attempted to provide aid to the victim. He was interviewed by police and was not placed under arrest.

The crash remains under investigation.

