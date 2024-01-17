WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation continued in Wrentham Tuesday night after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a snow plow on Route 1, officials said.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Route 1 was subsequently closed between Madison Street and Thurston Street while investigators surveyed the scene.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath in a post on Facebook near 6:20 p.m. asked motorists to avoid the area.

In a later update, police said a man had been walking down the middle of Route 1 when he was hit.

Police said their investigation was ongoing but confirmed they were investigating whether a second vehicle was involved, in addition to the snow plow.

Police said all drivers in this incident stayed at the scene.

Route 1 had reopened as of around 9 p.m.

