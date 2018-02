BEVERLY, Mass. (WHDH) – Police say a 53-year-old man was hit by a car in Beverly, Sunday night.

The crash happened near Cabot Street and Harrison Avenue. Authorities say the driver stayed on the scene.

The victim was flown to a Boston hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

