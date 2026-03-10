CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was hit by a car in Cambridge Tuesday afternoon, according to Cambridge police.

Police responded to Lambert Street at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

The person hit was taken to the hospital by EMS for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Lambert Street was closed to traffic for a short time but has since reopened.

The Cambridge Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

