DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in Dorchester Tuesday morning.

Officials say the person was taken to a hospital and that the vehicle belongs to the city of Boston.

Investigators say the driver stayed on the scene.

