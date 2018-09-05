Pedestrian hit by truck in Dorchester suffers life-threatening injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a truck in Dorchester Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to Columbia Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian about 10:20 a.m. found a badly injured person at the scene, according to the Boston Police Department.

Person hit by work truck on Columbia Rd in #Dorchester – victim has life threatening injuries #7News pic.twitter.com/ECQN2pu4oR — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) September 5, 2018

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital.

Traffic has been blocked off between Geneva and Washington streets.

An investigation is ongoing.

No additional details were available.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News for updates on-air and online.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)