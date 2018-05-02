Pedestrian hit by car in Freetown

FREETOWN, Mass. (WHDH) — A pedestrian was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a car in Freetown Wednesday afternoon.

The man was struck on Braley Road. A former police officer who lives nearby said he heard the crash and ran over to help until emergency crews arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene.

