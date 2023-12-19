MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Milford Tuesday after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The crash happened near Beaver Street and East Main Street.

Witnesses said a man was trapped under a truck. Another car appeared to have rear-ended the truck.

Jazzman Acker, who works nearby, said she heard a loud crash and now hopes everyone is OK.

“I heard that they pulled him from underneath the truck and he was lifeless,” Acker said.

Milford police confirmed a pedestrian was hit and said the area was closed to traffic around 1:20 p.m.

Roads later reopened but there was no word as of around 4 p.m. on the condition of the person who was hit.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

