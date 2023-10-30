SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of drivers were expected to appear in court Monday after a series of alleged drunk driving incidents over the weekend.

The first incident happened around 7 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Essex Street and Cambridge Street where Salem police said a 35-year-old woman was struck and dragged under an SUV. Police said an additional vehicle was also hit.

People nearby rushed to free the woman, who suffered serious injuries, according to police. Police said Vasiliy Orlov, 43, of Salem, was later arrested and charged with a third offense of operating under the influence of liquor.

Orlov was also charged with speeding, negligent operation, a marked lanes violation, leaving the scene of property damage, a crosswalk violation and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, according to police.

Several hours after the crash on Essex Street, Salem police said officers assigned to the city’s Haunted Happenings festivities were nearly hit by a BMW traveling “at a high rate of speed” on Washington Street around 12:30 a.m.

Police said officers were able to soon pull the vehicle over on Canal Street where they arrested Vincent Roub, 47, of Salem.

Roub, like Orlov, was charged with a third offense of operating under the influence of liquor, according to police. Police said Roub was also charged with negligent operation, operating with a suspended license — subsequent offense, and speeding.

“The Salem Police Department urges individuals to drink responsibly, and never to drive a car under the influence of alcohol or drugs,” Salem police said in a statement.

“This time of year, the City of Salem is filled with people enjoying the season,” police continued. “The Salem Police Department is committed to detecting and arresting those who choose to get behind the wheel while impaired.”

