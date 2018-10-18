Pedestrian hit by car on Fellsway suffers life-threatening injuries

MALDEN (WHDH) - A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries when they were hit by a car on the Fellsway in Malden Thursday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to the eastbound side of the Fellsway near Savin Street for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian around 10:30 a.m. found a seriously injured person in the road, according to state police.

The victim, whose name has not been made public, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.

A crash reconstruction team and crime investigators have been called to the scene.

The area will be closed to traffic until further notice.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

