LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police responded after a pedestrian was hit and killed on Lynnway in Lynn Monday morning.

Officials responded around 6:18 a.m. to the intersection of Commercial Street and the Lynnway for reports of a serious accident.

Police say a tractor trailer struck and killed a pedestrian. Officials have not identified the person who died at this time.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

