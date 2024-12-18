BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Roxbury Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at Malcom X Boulevard and Tremont Street.

Boston police said they expect the investigation will have a major impact on the morning commute, advising drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)