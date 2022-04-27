ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital Wednesday evening after they were struck by a car in Andover.

SKY7 HD flew over the scene on Elm Street as police investigated the serious accident.

The driver stopped and is said to be cooperating with the police.

The road was temporarily closed and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

No further details were released.

