BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital after being struck following a two-vehicle crash in Bridgewater on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Bedford Street around 6:30 p.m. found a woma nsuffering from injuries and two damaged vehicles, according to a joint statement issued by Police Chief Christopher D. Delmonte and Fire Chief John Schaltz.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Both drivers remained on-scene and are cooperating with police.

A preliminary investigation suggests that one vehicle may have failed to stop at a stop sign before striking the other, causing the pedestrian to then be struck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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