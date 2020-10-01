Pedestrian hospitalized after stolen pick up truck slams into gate near Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to a hospital after the driver of a stolen pick up truck slammed into a gate near the Boston Public Garden Thursday evening.

Police closed off the intersection of Charles Street and Boylston Street around 4:30 p.m. where the black truck with heavy front end damage could be seen stopped on the sidewalk.

Witnesses said a woman was struck by flying debris after that truck slammed into an iron fence and became pinned to the ground.

Boston police said she is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Several other witnesses said they saw the driver of the truck flee the scene on foot. Officers have not released a description of that man.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash or where the truck came from.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

