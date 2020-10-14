Pedestrian hospitalized after getting hit by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after getting hit by a car in Boston on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Merrimack and Portland streets around 6 a.m. found the pedestrian conscious but suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The involved vehicle had visible damage to its windshield and hood.

No additional information was immediately available.

