WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Grafton Street around 12:20 a.m. found a woman who had been struck by a tractor-trailer, according to Worcester police.

She was transported to an area hospital, with undisclosed injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene and there are no criminal charges being filed at this time, police said.

No additional information has been released.

