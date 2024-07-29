WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized after she was hit by a car while walking across the street in Worcester Monday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:51 p.m., officers responded to the area of 164 Shrewsbury St. for a report of a person hit by a car, according to the Worcester Police Department.

First responders, including an off-duty police officer, gave the pedestrian medical aid, police said. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Flying over Shrewsbury Street, SKY7-HD spotted emergency vehicles and investigators on the scene. A car with a smashed windshield was loaded onto a tow truck.

Investigators determined the female pedestrian was crossing the roadway on foot when she was struck by a Buick.

Erica George, who works in the area, said it’s very common to see cars whipping down the street.

“It was loud and everything happened way too fast,” George said. “They’re flying. I work here until 11, 12 o’clock at night, and they’re flying down the street. I’m like, ‘Where are we at? Thompson Speedway over here?’ They’re flying — motorcycles, everything.”

The crash remains under investigation.

