BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a pedestrian suffered critical injuries when he was struck by a van in Brockton on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the 150 block of Oak Street around 9:35 p.m. found a Chevy van that struck a man while traveling westbound, according to Brockton police.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center before being taken by medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The van driver was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

No additional information was immediately available.

