BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to Huntington and Dartmouth just off Copley Square on Wednesday for a pedestrian struck by an electric bike.

Police say the injured person was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries. They say the operator of the e-bike stayed on the scene.

“I didn’t even know those bikes went that fast that it could hurt somebody. Wow that’s horrible,” Lisa Hicks-Thomas said, who is visiting from Virginia.

Residents say the intersection of Huntington, Dartmouth, and St. James near an entrance to the Mass Turnpike is dangerous.

“When you want to cross there is very little time to do it and nobody is respecting the signs, nobody,” Layla Dannaoui said, local resident.

“It’s just gotten out of control and I don’t think it’s safe for anyone. I’m afraid to drive walk or bike,” Stacey Brenner said, local resident.

The E-bike had a cargo container on the back but no markings to indicate whether it was being used to deliver anything.

Low speed electrical bikes generally don’t require a license or registration.

Ryan Meehan of Peddle Safe Boston, a bike, pedestrian, and motorist advocacy group, says he’s working with local leaders on the city and state level to change that.

“They’re going 25-35 miles and hour. You can’t get a car going this tree 25-30 miles and hour. So, why are they unregistered? Why are they uninsured?” Meehan said.

