BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Dorchester Saturday night.

Boston police responded to the incident at Norfolk Street and Milton Avenue around 8 p.m.

“Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement. “Due to the severity of the injuries, Boston Police Homicide Detectives are responding and will lead the investigation.”

Police said two firearms were recovered in their preliminary investigation; it is not known whether the injuries were related to the firearm.

“Preliminary information indicates the involved vehicle did not remain on scene,” police said. “No arrests have been made at this time. The scene remains active, and the investigation is ongoing.”

