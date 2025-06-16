BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on the Arbor Way near Forest Hills in Jamaica Plain on Sunday, officials said.

The westbound travel lanes on the Arborway between Washington Street and the Center Street Rotary while the incident was investigated, according to state police.

No additional information was immediately available.

