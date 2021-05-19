Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Waltham on Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to the intersection of Bacon and Main streets just before 7 a.m. found a 63-year-old man who had been hit by a vehicle suffering from serious injuries, according to Waltham police.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately released.

