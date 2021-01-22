QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old was struck and seriously injured by a car in Quincy Friday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash involving a pedestrian on Beale Street transported a male victim to Boston Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, according to Quincy police.

The driver of the car involved, a 22-year-old from Quincy, remained at the scene, police said.

Beale Street was temporarily shut down from Chapman to Hancock streets, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Quincy police at 617-745-5824.

#update We have learned that the pedestrian is 69 yrs of age. — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) January 22, 2021

