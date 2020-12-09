WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after getting hit by a tractor-trailer in Worcester early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported crash around 12:20 a.m. learned that a 2016 Freightliner Tractor, driven by a 54-year-old Gardner man, had stopped at a red light signal after exiting Interstate 290 eastbound at Grafton Street before proceeding when the light turned green, striking a 44-year-old Auburn woman who was running across the off-ramp, according to Worcester police.

She suffered head trauma and was rushed to an area hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene and there are no criminal charges being filed at this time, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

