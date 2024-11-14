FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Fitchburg police responded to a pedestrian crash involving a bus on Thursday morning.

“Upon arrival, the pedestrian was treated by officers and emergency medical personnel,” Fitchburg police said in a statement. “Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was airlifted by Life Flight to a trauma hospital.”

The bus was operated by the Montachusett Regional Transit Authority.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Individuals who may have witnessed the accident or has information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 978-345-9650.

