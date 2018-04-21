Pedestrian injured after being struck by vehicle in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian has been taken to a Boston hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brockton, police say.

Brockton police say they responded to an incident involving a single pedestrian and a vehicle at 19 Gladstone St.

The circumstances leading up to the crash are not known at this time.

That victim was transported to Boston Medical Center.

The identity of the victim or the severity of the injuries have not yet been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)