CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was taken to a local hospital after being hit by a car in Cambridge on Wednesday, police said.

Cambridge police said the crash happened on Cambridge Street between its intersections with First and Third Streets.

Police said the pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Cambridge Street remained shut down between its intersections with 1st and 3rd Street as of around 8:30 p.m., according to police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)