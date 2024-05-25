BOSTON (WHDH) - A pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run in Dorchester Friday evening, according to Boston police.

The person was hit at the intersection of Talbot Avenue and Nightingale Street, near Harambee Park, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a car that was reported stolen abandoned on a nearby street, police said.

According to police, the victim’s injuries were not serious.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)