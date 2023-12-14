BOSTON (WHDH) - School officials say a multi-vehicle crash by the Henry Grew School in Hyde Park left a pedestrian injured and multiple cars damaged, including a school bus.

According to Boston police, only the driver was onboard the school bus when it allegedly struck multiple vehicles as well as a pedestrian by 40 Gordon Ave around 8:15 a.m.

Two people were taken to a hospital as a result, with police stating both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Images shared with 7NEWS showed at least four vehicles were damaged in the crash, including an SUV that was left partially in the air as it sat between an adjacent property and a heavily damaged sedan.

A series of cars also had visible damage to their front- and rear-ends. Damage to the school bus was not readily visible.

In a letter to parents, School Principal Christina Michel stated that a Boston Public Schools crisis team was brought on-site to support students and staff who might have witnessed the accident.

“We understand that this incident may be concerning to you, and we want to assure you that we are taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students,” Michel said.

Parents who have any concerns are asked to contact the Henry Grew School at 617-635-8715

