TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash on a busy roadway in Tewksbury, sources told 7NEWS.

Main Street in Tewksbury, Route 38, was closed at Clark Road Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

“Officers arrived to discover that an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene,” police said in a statement. “The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)