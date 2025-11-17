TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a deadly crash on a busy roadway in Tewksbury, sources told 7NEWS.

Main Street in Tewksbury, Route 38, was closed at Clark Road Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

“Officers arrived to discover that an adult pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that remained at the scene,” police said in a statement. “The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

