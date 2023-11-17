FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a woman was struck and killed by a driver while she was on Route 24 in Fall River.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers and the Fall River Fire Department found the victim on Route 24 North after being called in at 5:15 a.m. on Friday.

Citing a preliminary investigation, an MSP spokesperson said a 44-year-old man from Fall River had been driving a Ford F250 pickup truck when he hit the victim, who was declared dead at the scene.

Authorities did not say whether the driver faced any charges, with state police noting in a news release that the “facts and circumstances of the crash, including why the pedestrian was on the highway,” remained under investigation.

According to officials, the roadway was closed for several hours as an investigation got underway and later reopened at 8:45 a.m.

