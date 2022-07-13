CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - An adult female pedestrian has been struck and killed by a Commuter Rail train in Concord, according to the Concord Police Department and the MBTA.

The pedestrian was struck at the Belknap Street crossing area.

“Please forgive the scant details as we are still in the preliminary stages,” Transit Police said in a statement. “That being said, an adult female intentionally entered the right of way as an MBTA commuter rail was traveling through. The victim has been pronounced deceased as a result of injuries sustained. TPD detectives are processing the scene.”

The Fitchburg Line is terminated at Concord due to “police activity” on the right-of-way and an extra train will accommodate passengers between Concord and North Station, the Commuter Rail said in a tweet.

