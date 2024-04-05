DIGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dighton Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit and run on Route 44 Thursday night.

According to authorities, Dighton Police received report around 10 p.m. from an off-duty Taunton Police officer who “observed an object in the breakdown lane and then realized it was a man”.

The victim was identified as Paul DeMoura. DeMoura was transported to a hospital in Taunton where hw as later pronounced deceased.

Officials said a preliminary investigation “has revealed that the pedestrian victim appears to have been struck by a motor vehicle”.

Police said they are looking for a Toyota of an unknown year or model that is possibly connected with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dighton Police at 508-669-6711.

