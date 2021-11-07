PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a motor vehicle in Portland.

Police say the deadly crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on Commercial Street, not far from the city’s waterfront.

The victim was a 68-year-old man. Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity until his loved ones can be notified. The driver of the vehicle is described by police as a 51-year-old resident of Livermore Falls.

No criminal charges have been filed, though the incident remains under investigation. Portland police say any witnesses to the deadly crash should contact the department.

