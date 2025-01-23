GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hit and killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Grafton just after 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to officials.

Troopers responded to the scene on the eastbound side of the highway and inspected a tractor trailer.

Only one lane is open in that area.

