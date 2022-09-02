CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was seriously injured late Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle in Cambridge, according to police.

The police department said officers, along with crews from Cambridge Fire, were called to a parking lot near State Street and Mass. Ave. where a pedestrian was struck sometime before 10 p.m.

In a social media post, Cambridge Police said the victim “sustained life-threatening injuries” after being hit.

Details on the vehicle involved were not released, though the department added more information would be published as the investigation continues.

