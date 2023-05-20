LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter after being struck by a vehicle in Leominster on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Nichols and Main streets around 9 p.m. found the pedestrian seriously injured and a damaged sedan with a smashed windshield, according to Leominster police.

The driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

No additional information was immediately available.

