CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian remains in critical condition after she was struck by a car in Cambridge on Monday night.

Troopers responding to a reported crash in the area of 945 Memorial Drive around 9:15 p.m. found a 28-year-old woman who had been hit by a Toyota Corolla, according to state police.

The pedestrian, who is from Upland, California but lives in the Boston area with family members, was transported to Beth Israel Hospital.

The driver of the Toyota, a 29-year-old Brookline woman, stayed at the scene, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car was traveling eastbound on Memorial Drive in the area of the intersection with DeWolfe Street when the pedestrian entered the roadway by the Weeks Footbridge and was struck, state police added.

An investigation remains ongoing.

