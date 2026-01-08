CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A pedestrian was struck by a car and seriously injured in Canton Wednesday evening, according to Canton police.

Canton Police and Fire responded to a 911 call at approximately 6:55 p.m. reporting that a pedestrian was struck by a sedan at the intersection of Randolph Street and Wentworth Road. When first responders arrived shortly after, they located a man in the road suffering from “serious traumatic injuries.”

The victim was taken to a Boston hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

Canton police said it is unclear if the victim was walking in a crosswalk when he was struck. They are still investigating the situation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

