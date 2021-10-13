WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car in Worcester Wednesday night.

Crash reconstruction teams were seen at the intersection of Highland and Main Street working to determine the circumstances around the crash.

Investigators say the woman hit her head during the low-speed crash. They expect she will be OK.

The driver did stay on the scene and is cooperating with police.

Traffic: Please avoid the area of Highland Street due to a pedestrian crash that occurred in the vicinity of Highland and Main Streets. The Crash Reconstruction Team has shutdown the West Bound lane on Highland Street. — Worcester PD (@WorcesterPD) October 13, 2021

There were no additional details immediately available.

